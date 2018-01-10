T.Y. Hilton Named A.J. Green's Replacement on AFC 2018 Pro Bowl Roster

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will replace Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green on the AFC roster for the 2018 Pro Bowl on Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Wells‏ of ESPN confirmed the switch Wednesday.

The reason for Green's decision to withdraw from the NFL's All-Star Game wasn't immediately announced.

He played all 16 games during the regular season for the Bengals. He popped up on the injury report in early December with an illness but only missed a little practice time. There were no other notable ailments since his 2016 campaign came to an early end with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old University of Georgia product caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns en route to his seventh straight Pro Bowl selection.

Meanwhile, Hilton heads to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season despite a down year statistically. He made 57 grabs for 966 yards and four scores with star quarterback Andrew Luck sidelined for the entire year due to lingering shoulder problems.

It marked the first time since Hilton's rookie season in 2012 he didn't reach the 1,000-yard plateau, and the four TD catches established a career low.

"I've grown through this," Hilton told reporters last month about the Colts' struggles. "For me, my main thing has been to not get frustrated and always credit my teammates, even when I'm not getting the ball."

He joins the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen and the Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry as the receivers on the AFC roster. Landry previously replaced the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins, who's out due to a calf injury.