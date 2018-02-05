Olympic Opening Ceremonies 2018: TV Broadcast and Online Live-Stream Info

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

South Korea plays host to the 2018 Winter Olympics for the first time in the event's history, with Pyeongchang the host city.

The first events of the 23rd Winter Olympics, curling and ski jumping qualification, take place on Thursday.

As strange as it may sound, the opening ceremony takes place the following day, at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Here's a look at how you can watch the opening ceremony.

Date: Friday, February 9

Time: 11 a.m. (GMT), 6 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Eurosport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport (UK), NBCOlympics.com (U.S.)

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games

Although South Korea hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, hosting the winter incarnation is a first, and they beat off competition from Munich and Annecy, France.

Pyeongchang is a tourist destination, and this year's games will be held at the Alpensia Resort.

The official Pyeongchang 2018 Twitter account provided a good look at the Olympic Stadium, which can hold 35,000 spectators:

According to the International Olympic Committee, the ceremony must contain the following protocols: entry by the head of state, the playing of the national anthem, the participants' parade, the symbolic release of pigeons, the head of state declaring the Games open, raising the Olympic flag and playing the anthem, taking of the Olympic oath by athletes, officials and coaches, the Olympic flame and torch relay and the artistic programme.

However, there have been concerns the opening ceremony may be too cold for spectators to enjoy, with "temperatures that feel like minus-14 degrees Celsius," per Reuters (h/t Nicola Smith at the Daily Telegraph).

The Pyeongchang 2018 Twitter account showed how cold it has been in the run-up to the event:

The Olympics Twitter account offered a glimpse of how Pyeongchang looks in the winter:

The IOC announced there will be some new events for the 2018 Winter Olympics. These are freestyle skiing, big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling and mass start speedskating. It means athletes will compete in a total of 102 events over the duration of the games.

Press agencies Yonhap and Reuters reported North Korea will send a delegation to the opening ceremony and that they will walk with South Korea (h/t CNN correspondent Will Ripley):

Events taking place on the day of the opening ceremony are curling, figure skating and qualification for freestyle skiing.

Spectators will not have to wait long to see the first medals handed out, with gold up for grabs on Saturday in events including biathlon, cross-country skiing and speedskating.

The full schedule of events is available on the event's official website.