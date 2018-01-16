Which NFL Players Have the Most to Prove in Conference Championship Games?

8 of 8

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Even great defenses sometimes have a weak link.

Take the 2017 Minnesota Vikings. For the season, they allowed a league-low 15.8 points per game. They gave up only 275.9 yards per contest—also tops in the league. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars surrendered fewer passing yards per game than Minnesota's 192.4.

And yet, cornerback Trae Waynes was still one of the five-most targeted cornerbacks this season, per Fox's divisional-round broadcast.

For the sake of fairness, it's worth noting that much of that has nothing to do with Waynes' ability as a cornerback. Xavier Rhodes is an All-Pro and one of the best players at his position. Terence Newman's playing time may have been scaled back the past couple of years, but that has a lot more to do with his being 39 years old than his effectiveness in coverage.

Waynes is the third-best cornerback in the Minnesota secondary, and he hasn't validated his 2015 first-round status.

But that doesn't make him bad.

As a matter of fact, teammate Harrison Smith believes the rest of the country doesn't realize how good Waynes has gotten in his third NFL season.

"[Waynes] is playing lights out," Smith told Chip Scoggins of the Star-Tribune. "I just don't think he's gotten quite enough love [in outside praise]. You obviously have Xavier, and everybody knows how good he is. When you get Trae playing the way he's playing, it's hard to throw it around."

Well, this Waynes' chance to show everyone Smith's right.

The NFC championship is probably not going to be decided on the ground. The Eagles and Vikings are the two toughest teams in the NFL to run on, as they allow 162.8 yards per game combined.

In comparison, the Washington Redskins allowed 134.1 yards a game in 2017.

This contest will be won through the air. That should afford the Vikings an edge—provided Nick Foles and the Eagles don't find a gap in the armor.

Right or wrong, the narrative around Waynes is he's that gap in Minnesota's armor. Were he to struggle against the Eagles, it would be reinforced tenfold.

This is the time of year when narratives can be cast in stone or turned on their heads—all in the span of 60 minutes, and Waynes can do just that.