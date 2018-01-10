Meet the 39-Year-Old Bus Driver Living His College Basketball Dream

It's never too late to follow your athletic dreams. Just ask Canadian bus driver-turned-college basketball player Dan Stoddard. How did the 39-year old end up playing for the Algonquin Thunder? Watch above.

