Meet the 39-Year-Old Bus Driver Living His College Basketball Dream

Who's 2018 NFL Draft's Version of Alvin Kamara? Odds on Next Year's CFB National Champion 9-Year-Old Baller Is Youngest Hoops Phenom Browns Fans Throw Parade in Honor of 0-16 Who Is the King of Swag on Football Red Carpet? Winners, Losers of NFL Wild Card Weekend I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season Swiss Skier Redefining New Years Workout Goals Artistic Cycling Puts Gymnastics on Two Wheels College CBs Ready to Dominate the Title Game Football Players Surprise Coach with New Car 49ers Take Home O-Line of the Week Brees Opens All-Inclusive Playground in NOLA UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie SantaCon Has Nothing on Switzerland's Santa World Championships The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Which Fantasy Players Can You Trust in Playoffs? Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15 Right Arrow Icon

It's never too late to follow your athletic dreams. Just ask Canadian bus driver-turned-college basketball player Dan Stoddard. How did the 39-year old end up playing for the Algonquin Thunder? Watch above.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.