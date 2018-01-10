Ronda Rousey Spotted at Dinner with Triple H Amid WWE Rumors

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

With rumors continuing to swirl that Ronda Rousey is destined to sign with WWE, she was spotted at dinner Tuesday night with WWE executive and Superstar Triple H.

According to TMZ Sports, Triple H, Rousey and her agent were seen at the Republique restaurant in Los Angeles.

The dinner occurred while SmackDown Live was taking place in Birmingham, Alabama, and sources indicated to TMZ Sports that it is rare for Triple H to miss an event.

In December, Martin Rogers of USA Today reported that Rousey was finalizing a deal with WWE.

The 30-year-old is a former UFC Women's bantamweight champion and was a perfect 12-0 as a professional MMA fighter prior to a shocking knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015.

Rousey then lost to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 in 2016, which clouded her UFC future.

While Rousey hasn't announced her retirement from MMA, there has also been no indication that she intends to fight again.

WWE would be a natural landing spot for the 2008 Olympic bronze medal-winning judoka, as she is a lifelong fan of professional wrestling.

Her nickname, Rowdy, is directly inspired by late WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Rousey is no stranger to the WWE spotlight, as she made a surprise appearance alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, taking out both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Also, Rousey made multiple appearances at the Mae Young Classic in 2017 to cheer on her friend, Shayna Baszler.

While Baszler fell to Kairi Sane in the finals, she signed with WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

During the Mae Young Classic, Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir had a confrontation with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley, which may have foreshadowed a future clash between the Four Horsewomen of WWE (along with Sasha Banks) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

Also, it was recently announced that the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature the first Women's Royal Rumble match in WWE history.

Since 30 women will be in the match, there will be plenty of opportunities for major surprises, and Rousey would undoubtedly qualify.

Regardless of how WWE opts to use Rousey if it is able to sign her, she is a major crossover star in the same vein as Brock Lesnar and would get a multitude of new eyes on the product heading toward WrestleMania.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).