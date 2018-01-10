Heat Trade Rumors: Miami 'Projecting Optimism' It Can Deal High-Priced Contracts

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly "projecting optimism" regarding their ability to move some high-priced contracts prior to the February 8 trade deadline, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.

Lowe wrote that acquiring superstar-caliber talent and reaching the next level could be difficult for Miami due to its current construction, and while trading off some pieces may help move toward that goal, rivals are "skeptical" that the Heat will be able to do so.

Although Lowe didn't offer specifics about who the Heat may try to move, seven players on their roster are set to make an average of $10.5 million or more per season through at least 2020.

According to Spotrac, those players are:

Hassan Whiteside ($24.6 million per year through 2020)

Goran Dragic ($17 million per year through 2020)

Dion Waiters ($13 million per year through 2021)

Kelly Olynyk ($12.5 million per year through 2021)

Tyler Johnson ($12.5 million per year through 2020)

James Johnson ($14.4 million per year through 2021)

Josh Richardson ($10.5 million per year through 2022).

Miami lacks the star power that most of the NBA's top teams boast, but it has a deep roster that is difficult to play against.

All of the aforementioned players, as well as Wayne Ellington, average at least 10 points per game.

Also, rookie center Bam Adebayo and third-year forward Justise Winslow are strong defensive players who help the Heat go 10-deep on any given night.

Whiteside is likely Miami's biggest star, but he also carries the biggest contract. He has been limited to 22 games this season due to injury and is averaging 13.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

All of those are significant drop-offs from the 17.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game from last season.

Even with Whiteside having a down year, the Heat are 23-17, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Without an elite player like the Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving or the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, though, going further than the second round of the playoffs figures to be a major challenge for Miami.