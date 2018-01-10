West Virginia Extends Winning Streak to 15, Its Longest Streak Since 1988-89

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 10, 2018

MORGANTOWN, WV - JANUARY 06: Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers brings the ball down court against Christian James #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum on January 6, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Fact: The West Virginia Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 15 games with a 57-54 victory over the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, giving the Mountaineers their longest winning streak since being victorious 22 games in a row in 1988-89.

Source: WVU Basketball

