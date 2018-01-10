West Virginia Extends Winning Streak to 15, Its Longest Streak Since 1988-89

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Fact: The West Virginia Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 15 games with a 57-54 victory over the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, giving the Mountaineers their longest winning streak since being victorious 22 games in a row in 1988-89.

Source: WVU Basketball