Mike Pence to Lead Team USA Delegation at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

United States Vice President Mike Pence will lead the U.S. delegation at next month's 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to NBC Olympic Talk, Pence will be joined by his wife, Karen Pence, for the opening ceremony on Feb. 9.

The United States deviated from tradition at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, as it was the first Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games at which a sitting or former president, vice president or first lady was not part of the delegation, per NBC Olympic Talk.

Instead, the U.S. sent openly gay athletes Billie Jean King, Brian Boitano and Caitlin Cahow in addition to legendary Winter Olympians Eric Heiden and Bonnie Blair.

Joe Biden was the last sitting vice president to represent the United States at the Olympics when he attended the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

The 58-year-old Pence is an Indiana native who served as the state's 50th governor prior to his election as vice president alongside President Donald Trump.