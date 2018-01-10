WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 9

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The January 9 episode of SmackDown was dedicated to building the tag team division and creating genuine buzz for its contributions to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Superstars earned "winner" status by helping their overall character development and strength.

Others, not so lucky, were deemed losers after being affected by their role Tuesday night.

Becky Lynch, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable found themselves lucky enough to be on the former side, with a big win and a strong promo, respectively, elevating their stars and improving their stock with the blue brand.

Rusev, Aiden English and Mojo Rawley had rough nights, despite a win for one of them.

Let down by creative in more ways than one, they were the night's biggest losers.

Delve deeper into those Superstars' Tuesday nights and find out why they stood out from the rest of the pack.