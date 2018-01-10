FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Gareth Bale Striker Card Headlines TOTW 17

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Gareth Bale Striker Card Headlines TOTW 17January 10, 2018
Gareth Bale has received a 90-rated striker card in FIFA 18 after his brace against Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Ciro Immobile's four-goal haul against SPAL has seen him included in Team of the Week 17.
Bale is among six players representing La Liga in the lineup, while Immobile is one of four from Serie A.
EA Sports released the batch of upgrades on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
It is the #TOTW 17 featuring 86 @ciroimmobile, 86 @kkoulibaly26 & 90 @GarethBale11! 🔥 #FUT #FIFA18 https://t.co/uZ5AlXJlom2018-1-10 15:00:06
Here is the Team of the Week in full:
Starting XI
Position: GK. Ivan Cuellar, Leganes, Spain. New Rating: 81
Position: CB. Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli, Senegal. New Rating: 86
Position: RB. Sergi Roberto, Barcelona, Spain. New Rating: 84
Position: CB. Etxeita, Athletic Bilbao, Spain. New Rating: 82
Position: LB. Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham, England. New Rating: 81
Position: LM. Yacine Brahimi, Porto, Algeria. New Rating: 86
Position: RM. Daniel Wass, Celta Vigo, Denmark. New Rating: 85
Position: CDM. Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace, Serbia. New Rating: 81
Position: ST. Bas Dost, Sporting CP, Netherlands. New Rating: 86
Position: ST. Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Italy. New Rating: 86
Position: ST. Gareth Bale, Real Madrid, Wales. New Rating: 90
Substitutes
Position: GK. Matheus, Braga, Brazil. New Rating: 81
Position: RB. Lorenzo De Silvestri, Torino, Italy. New Rating: 81
Position: CB. Pablo Aguilar, Club Tijuana, Paraguay. New Rating: 81
Position: CDM. Pedro Obiang, West Ham United, Spain. New Rating: 81
Position: LW. Cristian Tello, Real Betis, Spain. New Rating: 81
Position: ST. Nicolas Castillo, Pumas UNAM, Chile. New Rating: 81
Position: ST. Andy Carroll, West Ham United, EnglandAnastasios Bakasetas. New Rating: 82
Reserves
Position: LWB. , AEK Athens, Greece. New Rating: 78
Position: CM. Danilo, Braga, Brazil. New Rating: 80
Position: ST. Massimo Coda, Benevento, Italy. New Rating: 78
Position: RW. Djaniny, Santos Laguna, Cape Verde. New Rating: 78
Position: LW. Luvuyo Memela, Orlando Pirates, South Africa. New Rating: 74
Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham
Sessegnon played a key role in Fulham's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on January 2. He netted a brace and grabbed an assist as the Cottagers scored all of their goals in a sensational seven-minute spell.
Football writer Jack Grimse shared the other numbers behind his impressive outing:
Jack Grimse @JackGrimse
Ryan Sessegnon vs. Ipswich Town: 2 Goals 1 Assist 42/51 passing 3 Chances Created 3 Tackles Not bad for a 17-year-old fullback 🌟 https://t.co/O2qGsLnr6D2018-1-2 21:40:06
TOTW 17 marks Sessegnon's second upgrade after his appearance in TOTW 11, with the teenager returning to the left-back position and enjoying a rating increase to 81 overall.
The Fulham star's pace already made him a strong candidate for selection despite his overall rating, and with his technical stats boosted on his latest card, he has become an even bigger threat.
Ciro Immobile, Lazio
A place in TOTW 17 was inevitable for Immobile after his stunning performance in Lazio's 5-2 win over SPAL on Saturday.
The striker opened his account with a lovely chip over Alfred Gomis, and he had his second shortly after with a clinical finish while one-on-one.
Immobile added another goal either side of half-time to take his tally for the season to 20 goals in Serie A, making him the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach that figure this year.
BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti and GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal put his achievement into context:
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
How good has Immobile been so far? He's on pace to score 40 Serie A goals, which would shatter Higuain's record of 36 in a single season. So far he's scoring once every 78 minutes, which would also be a league record.2018-1-8 21:28:01
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Immobile has now 3 seasons with at least 20 goals in Serie A- a club that features the likes of Batistuta, Trezeguet, Milito. Very impressive, especially if you look up stats for some of the best strikers in Calcio of past 30 years who aren’t in the club2018-1-6 15:18:45
The Italian has enjoyed a rating increase to 86 for his troubles, making him a superb option up top for any teams with a Serie A theme.
Gareth Bale, Real Madrid
Bale's inclusion follows his brace against Celta, which came after Daniel Wass—who also features in TOTW 17—lobbed Keylor Navas.
Two clinical finishes in quick succession from Bale turned things around for Real in just his second start since September:
B/R Football @brfootball
36’— Bale ⚽ 39’—Bale ⚽ Back. https://t.co/w38ACEwNSt2018-1-7 20:27:11
Football writer Ryan Baldi sung his praises:
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
Reminder: a healthy Gareth Bale is one of the best players in the world2018-1-7 20:25:38
The Welshman has deservedly been upgraded to place him in the elite 90-rated bracket, but perhaps the most notable change is his position.
With Bale now capable of operating as a central striker, he'll perhaps become an even greater goal threat with those able to put his exceptional pace and shooting to good use.