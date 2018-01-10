FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Gareth Bale Striker Card Headlines TOTW 17

fotopress/Getty Images

Gareth Bale has received a 90-rated striker card in FIFA 18 after his brace against Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Ciro Immobile's four-goal haul against SPAL has seen him included in Team of the Week 17.

Bale is among six players representing La Liga in the lineup, while Immobile is one of four from Serie A.

EA Sports released the batch of upgrades on Wednesday:

Here is the Team of the Week in full:

Starting XI

Position: GK. Ivan Cuellar, Leganes, Spain. New Rating: 81

Position: CB. Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli, Senegal. New Rating: 86

Position: RB. Sergi Roberto, Barcelona, Spain. New Rating: 84

Position: CB. Etxeita, Athletic Bilbao, Spain. New Rating: 82

Position: LB. Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham, England. New Rating: 81

Position: LM. Yacine Brahimi, Porto, Algeria. New Rating: 86

Position: RM. Daniel Wass, Celta Vigo, Denmark. New Rating: 85

Position: CDM. Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace, Serbia. New Rating: 81

Position: ST. Bas Dost, Sporting CP, Netherlands. New Rating: 86

Position: ST. Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Italy. New Rating: 86

Position: ST. Gareth Bale, Real Madrid, Wales. New Rating: 90

Substitutes

Position: GK. Matheus, Braga, Brazil. New Rating: 81

Position: RB. Lorenzo De Silvestri, Torino, Italy. New Rating: 81

Position: CB. Pablo Aguilar, Club Tijuana, Paraguay. New Rating: 81

Position: CDM. Pedro Obiang, West Ham United, Spain. New Rating: 81

Position: LW. Cristian Tello, Real Betis, Spain. New Rating: 81

Position: ST. Nicolas Castillo, Pumas UNAM, Chile. New Rating: 81

Position: ST. Andy Carroll, West Ham United, EnglandAnastasios Bakasetas. New Rating: 82

Reserves

Position: LWB. , AEK Athens, Greece. New Rating: 78

Position: CM. Danilo, Braga, Brazil. New Rating: 80

Position: ST. Massimo Coda, Benevento, Italy. New Rating: 78

Position: RW. Djaniny, Santos Laguna, Cape Verde. New Rating: 78

Position: LW. Luvuyo Memela, Orlando Pirates, South Africa. New Rating: 74

Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham

Sessegnon played a key role in Fulham's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on January 2. He netted a brace and grabbed an assist as the Cottagers scored all of their goals in a sensational seven-minute spell.

Football writer Jack Grimse shared the other numbers behind his impressive outing:

TOTW 17 marks Sessegnon's second upgrade after his appearance in TOTW 11, with the teenager returning to the left-back position and enjoying a rating increase to 81 overall.

The Fulham star's pace already made him a strong candidate for selection despite his overall rating, and with his technical stats boosted on his latest card, he has become an even bigger threat.

Ciro Immobile, Lazio

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

A place in TOTW 17 was inevitable for Immobile after his stunning performance in Lazio's 5-2 win over SPAL on Saturday.

The striker opened his account with a lovely chip over Alfred Gomis, and he had his second shortly after with a clinical finish while one-on-one.

Immobile added another goal either side of half-time to take his tally for the season to 20 goals in Serie A, making him the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach that figure this year.

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti and GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal put his achievement into context:

The Italian has enjoyed a rating increase to 86 for his troubles, making him a superb option up top for any teams with a Serie A theme.

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid

Bale's inclusion follows his brace against Celta, which came after Daniel Wass—who also features in TOTW 17—lobbed Keylor Navas.

Two clinical finishes in quick succession from Bale turned things around for Real in just his second start since September:

Football writer Ryan Baldi sung his praises:

The Welshman has deservedly been upgraded to place him in the elite 90-rated bracket, but perhaps the most notable change is his position.

With Bale now capable of operating as a central striker, he'll perhaps become an even greater goal threat with those able to put his exceptional pace and shooting to good use.