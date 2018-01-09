WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore returned to action Monday night after being out of action last week with the flu, but he may have already been put back on the shelf.

Not only was he busted open during his Cruiserweight Championship match on Raw against Cedric Alexander, but he may have also injured his leg when Alexander landed on him at ringside.

The series of events led to Amore being counted out, which means Alexander won the match but not the belt. He may have a good argument for deserving a rematch.

This week's show only featured two matches, but both of them were well worth taking the time to watch. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live.