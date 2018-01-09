WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9January 9, 2018
Enzo Amore returned to action Monday night after being out of action last week with the flu, but he may have already been put back on the shelf.
Not only was he busted open during his Cruiserweight Championship match on Raw against Cedric Alexander, but he may have also injured his leg when Alexander landed on him at ringside.
The series of events led to Amore being counted out, which means Alexander won the match but not the belt. He may have a good argument for deserving a rematch.
This week's show only featured two matches, but both of them were well worth taking the time to watch. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live.
TJP vs. Gran Metalik
- A backstage segment was shown with TJP talking to Kalisto and Metalik. Could we see another version of The Lucha Dragons forming on 205 Live?
- Metalik's black attire is cool, but the designs need some color accents to make them stand out.
- Metalik's powerbomb from the top rope looked amazing.
- What were those stains all over the ring? On second thought, maybe we don't want to know.
- TJP had a meltdown after the match and yelled at the crowd and commentators. He tore apart the announce table and threw a tantrum like a toddler.
TJP's recent return was good for the cruiserweight division because he is the kind of performer who can have a good match with anyone.
His opponent for this week's show was Gran Metalik. These are the same two Superstars who fought for the title in the finals of the Cruiserweight Classic, but their careers have taken different paths since then.
TJP is a former champion who has been involved with several storylines. Metalik has been used sparingly without any kind of extended feud with anyone.
This was a solid outing from two talented wrestlers, but it didn't come close to what we know these two are capable of. This is a result of WWE making talents water down their style until they are in a big match situation.
In a somewhat surprising outcome, Metalik picked up the win with a modified Michinoku Driver. Kalisto came out to celebrate with his friend, while TJP tried to regain his composure.
Grade: B
Jack Gallagher and Hideo Itami
- Itami's attire is too simple. He needs a better design to help him stand out.
- WWE should be bringing in The Brian Kendrick for these segments. He can still contribute on the mic while he is healing his eye injury.
- Gentleman Jack's entrance music is great for being such a simple composition.
Jack Gallagher came out and delivered a scathing promo directed at Hideo Itami. The Japanese sensation didn't wait long to issue a response.
He calmly walked to the ring and proceeded to dish out some sweet revenge on the man who cheated in their match last week by employing a lead pipe as a weapon.
It's good WWE didn't rush to put these two into another singles match so quickly. It's possible they could find themselves in a spot on the Rumble pre-show.
This segment was short, but it moved the story along nicely. Both Superstars have reason to be angry with each other, and that always makes for the best feuds.
Grade: C+
Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese
- WWE should have turned Nese babyface after he was kicked out of the group. He is an incredible wrestler who is capable of some amazing things in and out of the ring, but he is restricted by his current gimmick.
- Nese and Alexander would make an awesome tag team. They have identical skill sets but use them in different ways.
- Alexander landed hard on the ground when he flipped over the top rope onto Nese, but he got right back up and kept going like the pro he is.
- Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari's absence was a bit strange. They are usually right next to Amore trying to suck up to him.
Amore limped his way to the ring so he could introduce Tony Nese for his match after accepting him back into The Zo Train earlier in the show.
Nese battled Alexander in the main event. Amore stayed at ringside to talk trash to his rival and encourage The Premier Athlete throughout the match.
His presence was annoying at times, but he didn't distract from the action in the ring too much. Unfortunately, the crowd's silence for most of the match made it too easy to hear him.
They started with a relatively slow pace, so it was easy for them to amp things up when they were getting closer to the end.
Alexander landed funny on his right leg and immediately started showing signs of pain. He still managed to roll Nese up for the pin and the win. As soon as his hand was raised, Alexander revealed it was all a ruse.
Amore ordered Nese to leave the ring out of frustration. The cruiserweight champ yelled at Alexander until he ended up on the receiving end of a Lumbar Check.
Grade: B-
