NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Predictions, Coverage Guide for Divisional Bracket

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Each NFL divisional-round game has crucial matchups that will be key components in determining the four winners on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll take a look at one from each playoff contest below. You can also find the schedule and television coverage for the postseason quartet, in addition to some picks.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Television Coverage

Saturday, January 13, at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC: No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, January 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 New England Patriots



Sunday, January 14, at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers



Sunday, January 14, at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings

Predictions

Falcons 27, Eagles 13

Patriots 42, Titans 17

Steelers 20, Jaguars 10

Vikings 24, Saints 16

Players To Watch

Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva and RT Marcus Gilbert vs. Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell

The Jaguars' two defensive ends combined to accumulate 26.5 of their team's 55 sacks this season. With that in mind, it's imperative that Steelers offensive tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Marcus Gilbert keep them in check in order for Pittsburgh to win this game.

The Steelers could (and probably should) run more than 50 percent of the time against a Jaguars defense that Football Outsiders ranked first against the pass but 26th versus the run. It's also imperative that Villanueva and Gilbert help open up lanes for running back Le'Veon Bell to burst through.

When these two teams played in Week 5, the Jaguars picked off quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times while running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards and two scores in a 30-9 win.

It's hard seeing the Jaguars coming into Heinz Field and winning by that much again, but the Steelers offensive tackles must neutralize the tough Jacksonville edge-rushers in order for them to win.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs vs. Saints CB Ken Crawley, Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams

When these two teams met in Week 1, Vikings wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs combined for 16 catches, 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 29-19 win.

What may be more impressive, however, is that those 16 catches came on 18 targets for an incredible 88.9 percent catch rate (for context, Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate led everyone at his position with a 76.7 percent catch rate this year).

The circumstances are a bit different this time, however. The Saints' young secondary has vastly improved over the course of the season to the point where they finished ninth in the NFL in adjusted yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. For their part, the Vikings pass offense has been stellar all year, with Football Outsiders ranking it third in the NFL.

Like last time, these matchups could go a long way toward deciding who advances to the NFC Championship Game.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Titans

Who do the Titans throw at Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski this week? Better yet, how many defenders will they task with covering him on a given play?

Stopping Gronkowski should be at the forefront of the Titans game plan this week. They've had trouble covering tight ends all season (Football Outsiders notes that they allowed 9.1 more yards per the league average to the position this year).

That was evident against the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, when star tight end Travis Kelce caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in one half before suffering a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit and leaving the game.

Gronkowski isn't going to make life any easier, as evidenced by his 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games (in reality 13, as Gronk was never targeted in the final game and more or less got an unofficial day of rest before the playoffs).

If the Titans can somehow neutralize Gronk, maybe they have a shot. But that's a big if considering how well the eighth-year pro has played this year.

Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. the Eagles

You can take the line to open the previous section and just replace the Titans with the Eagles and Rob Gronkowski with Falcons wideout Julio Jones.

It will be interesting to see what Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz decides to do to here. The game plan will involve cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote that "[the Eagles will] probably keep Mills on his side and Darby on his, and let them face Jones no matter where he lines up."

Ultimately, Mills and Darby are going to have to come up with big games in this spot to help the Eagles advance to the divisional round.

Given the way Philadelphia has played on offense in recent weeks (13 points in two games), its defense's margin for error may be small. The Eagles can't give up a host of chunk plays to the Falcons' skill-position core, as that may lead to Philadelphia falling behind and being forced to play catch-up all day.

Jones can break off a massive gain at any moment, so it's crucial that Philadelphia stops him from having one of his monster performances.