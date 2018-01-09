James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Ejected After Throwing Punches in Heat-Raptors Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 05: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors runs across the court in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on January 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were ejected from Tuesday night's game at Air Canada Centre for throwing punches during a third-quarter altercation.

The clash, which occurred at the left elbow, was initiated when the two started grappling with 7:50 remaining in the period:

Neither Ibaka nor Johnson had been ejected prior to Tuesday's clash, but they were both involved in spats last season.

Ibaka's was perhaps the most notable, when he was ejected from a showdown against the Chicago Bulls and ultimately suspended one game for exchanging blows with Robin Lopez.

Johnson, meanwhile, was tossed from a meeting with the Atlanta Hawks last February after he threw a forearm into the chest of forward Taurean Prince.

Ibaka and Johnson should expect calls from the league office regarding disciplinary action in the coming days.

