James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Ejected After Throwing Punches in Heat-Raptors Game

James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Ejected After Throwing Punches in Heat-Raptors GameJanuary 9, 2018
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were ejected from Tuesday night's game at Air Canada Centre for throwing punches during a third-quarter altercation.
The clash, which occurred at the left elbow, was initiated when the two started grappling with 7:50 remaining in the period:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Serge Ibaka and James Johnson are both ejected after throwing punches 😳 https://t.co/9AP8l2SiYQ2018-1-10 02:11:36
Neither Ibaka nor Johnson had been ejected prior to Tuesday's clash, but they were both involved in spats last season.
Ibaka's was perhaps the most notable, when he was ejected from a showdown against the Chicago Bulls and ultimately suspended one game for exchanging blows with Robin Lopez.
Johnson, meanwhile, was tossed from a meeting with the Atlanta Hawks last February after he threw a forearm into the chest of forward Taurean Prince.
Ibaka and Johnson should expect calls from the league office regarding disciplinary action in the coming days.