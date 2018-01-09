James Johnson, Serge Ibaka Ejected After Throwing Punches in Heat-Raptors Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were ejected from Tuesday night's game at Air Canada Centre for throwing punches during a third-quarter altercation.

The clash, which occurred at the left elbow, was initiated when the two started grappling with 7:50 remaining in the period:

Neither Ibaka nor Johnson had been ejected prior to Tuesday's clash, but they were both involved in spats last season.

Ibaka's was perhaps the most notable, when he was ejected from a showdown against the Chicago Bulls and ultimately suspended one game for exchanging blows with Robin Lopez.

I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20 The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones This Lakers Rookie Is Ready to Take Over the NBA LeBron James Jr. Is More Than Just His Famous Name Right Arrow Icon

Johnson, meanwhile, was tossed from a meeting with the Atlanta Hawks last February after he threw a forearm into the chest of forward Taurean Prince.

Ibaka and Johnson should expect calls from the league office regarding disciplinary action in the coming days.