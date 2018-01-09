DeAndre Liggins Reportedly Signs with Pelicans After Being Cut by Bucks

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

DeAndre Liggins reportedly is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Liggins was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after appearing in 31 games, averaging 1.8 points in 15.5 minutes per game.

The Pelicans will use an injury exception to add the 6'6" small forward to the roster, per Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old has been well-traveled in his NBA career, which began as a second-round draft pick by the Orlando Magic in 2011. He played for three different teams in his first three years before spending the next two seasons out of the NBA, competing in Europe.

While he returned for the 2016-17 season with a reserve role on the Cavaliers, he has been dealt around quite a bit since then. The journeyman was waived, added to the Mavericks for one game, then was officially on the roster for the Rockets, Clippers, Hawks and Heat during the summer.

Liggins finally landed with the Bucks where he was given significant minutes, but he struggled with his shot and couldn't match the 37 percent shooting from three-point range he displayed last season.

If he sticks with New Orleans, he could provide valuable depth for a team that has been ravaged by injuries. While Anthony Davis has been in and out of the lineup, the backcourt has been hit harder with Frank Jackson, Tony Allen and Solomon Hill missing a lot of time.

As a good defender with a quality outside shot, Liggins could make a positive impact for a team battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.