Aaron Gordon Pulled from Magic Lineup After Reportedly Being Late for Team Plane

The Orlando Magic removed power forward Aaron Gordon from the starting lineup prior to Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks because he reportedly was late for a team flight on Monday, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins.

The team's public relations department announced prior to tipoff that Gordon wouldn't start due to "a violation of team rules."

Mario Hezonja, who has played 69 percent of his minutes at power forward this season, started at the 4.

Now in his fourth year out of Arizona, Gordon has evolved into Orlando's most dynamic contributor.

Through 31 games entering Tuesday night, he is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting career highs of 48.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range.

Gordon's offensive rating of 106.2 also currently ranks second among all Magic players behind center Nikola Vucevic (108.4).

