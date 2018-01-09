Ohio Basketball Team Kicked Out of Rec League for Wearing Offensive Jerseys

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

A team from Kings Mills, Ohio, was kicked out of the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League on Monday after wearing jerseys emblazoned with racially insensitive names.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Chris Mayhew, parents of players from a competing side took issue with jerseys donned by the "Wet Dream Team" that said "Knee Grow" and "Coon" on the back.

"CPYBL was developed to provide the best possible basketball experience for the youth of our communities and their families and has always been committed to bringing a positive experience to all of our members," league spokesman Ben Goodyear said in a statement, per Mayhew. "Based on the information that we received, the actions and conduct of the team in question did not comply with our stated mission and expected standards and that team has, therefore, been dismissed from our league."

The Kings Mills team squared off against a team from West Claremont, Ohio, on Sunday, but the game was called off in the second quarter after a West Claremont rep discussed the offensive uniforms with officials.

"By no means are we perfect parents or assume our teenage boys are innocent and don't speak of things like this, but I could never imagine allowing my teenage son to represent his school and league in this manner, let alone representing our family with such filth," Tony Rue, a parent from West Claremont, wrote on Facebook.



Charrise Middleton, the coordinator of the team, condemned the uniforms in a statement to Cincinnati's Fox 19: "When I learned of the uniform infractions last night the team involved was immediately removed from the league and will not be returning to play this season. Kings Rec Basketball for grades 7-12 does not in any way support or condone the uniform infractions that occurred."