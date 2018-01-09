Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Divisional NFL Betting Pick

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6) will attempt to win at Heinz Field for the second time this season when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3) as solid road underdogs again at the sportsbooks for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

The Jaguars upset the Steelers 30-9 in Week 5 as 7.5-point road underdogs, as rookie running back Leonard Fournette had a season-high 181 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Jacksonville can win, or cover, at Pittsburgh again if the team's defense can turn in another dominant effort. The Jaguars picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times and sacked him twice in the first meeting while also holding running back Le'Veon Bell to 47 yards on 15 carries.

While Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown went off for 157 yards on 10 catches, he is coming off a calf injury and has not played since Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers will be out to avenge the earlier loss and should be in good shape physically off their bye week outside of continuing to miss defensive leader Ryan Shazier. Brown appears ready to roll after returning to practice earlier in the week, and limiting turnovers this time around will be a key factor as well.

Pittsburgh will try to do a much better job containing Fournette too, knowing that Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles is not really a threat through the air. Bortles threw for just 95 yards in the first meeting, and he had more rushing yards (88) than passing (87) versus the Buffalo Bills.

Smart pick

The Jaguars will hang around again at Pittsburgh because their defense is so good. Roethlisberger struggled mightily against the NFL's top secondary, and so did Buffalo's Tyrod Taylor in the wild-card game. All eyes will be on Bortles here, as he does not need to do anything really except not make mistakes.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone will keep the playbook simple for him and rely more on Fournette to carry the offense like he did in the first game. The Jaguars have covered the spread in 12 of the past 17 meetings, and they will make it 13 of 18.

NFL betting trends

The Jaguars are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games against the Steelers.

The total has gone under in the Jaguars' last three games against the Steelers.

The Steelers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games in the divisional round.

