Matt Nagy Takes Responsibility for Chiefs' Loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card Game

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

As he was being introduced as head coach of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, Matt Nagy took responsibility for the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's AFC Wild Card Game.

Nagy, who was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, singled out his playcalling as one of the main reasons for the loss.

"There are scenarios when I wish I would have made some different choices with the playcall," Nagy said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "For me, that was a failure in my book. ... I felt terrible for our team, for our organization. We put in a lot of good work."

The Chiefs held a 21-3 lead and posted 264 yards of total offense in the first half against the Titans.

In the second half, Kansas City's offense managed to gain just 61 yards and three first downs. Tight end Travis Kelce, who had 66 yards and one touchdown on four receptions, exited late in the second quarter after taking a hard hit to the head from Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shouldered the responsibility for his team's second-half failures and deflecting blame from Nagy after the game.

"[Nagy] called the good ones, and I called the bad ones," Reid said, via Teicher. "We'll keep it at that."

The loss left Kansas City as the only team to lose multiple playoff games in which it held a lead of at least 18 points. The Chiefs previously lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 45-44, after leading by 28 points in January 2014.