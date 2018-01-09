Rashard Robinson Arrested for Possessing Marijuana-Laced Candy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs pulls in a long pass in front of Rashard Robinson #36 of the New York Jets for a touchdown in an NFL football game on December 3, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jets won 38-31. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson was arrested in New Jersey last month and accused of possession of marijuana-laced candy. 

The Associated Press reported Robinson was pulled over in December and charged with drug possession and careless driving. Police said they searched his car after noticing the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle after a traffic stop.

The Jets said they would not comment on Robinson's arrest because it is a pending legal matter. A 2016 fourth-round pick, Robinson signed with the Jets after being released by the San Francisco 49ers midway through the season.

He recorded 29 tackles and one interception in 2017.

Robinson was previously arrested in 2015 for entering an apartment without permission. 

