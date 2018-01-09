Eric Bieniemy Replaces Matt Nagy as Chiefs Offensive Coordinator

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs named Eric Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday after Matt Nagy accepted the Chicago Bears' head coaching position.



"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," head coach Andy Reid said, according to the team's release. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Bieniemy spent the last five seasons as the Chiefs' running backs coach and previously served in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10. During that time, Adrian Peterson morphed into one of the NFL's premier running backs.

A product of the University of Colorado, Bieniemy was selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Over the course of his nine-year career, Bieniemy suited up for the Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. Bieniemy's final year in the league coincided with Andy Reid's first season as the Eagles' head coach.

The 48-year-old will now oversee an offense that finished the 2017 season ranked 5th in yards per game (375.4) and sixth in scoring (25.9 points per game).

However, that unit could be headed for serious change.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, quarterback Alex Smith is a candidate to be traded over the offseason "thanks in part to one of the most fervent quarterback markets in recent memory" and the continued development of 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II.