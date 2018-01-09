Bruce Arians: Nick Saban 'Covets' Giants HC Job, Could Leave Alabama for NFL

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Nick Saban won his fifth national championship in nine years at Alabama on Monday night, but Bruce Arians said Saban could consider another jump to the NFL.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, the former Arizona Cardinals coach said Saban covets the New York Giants job:

When asked why the Giants would be so appealing, Arians simply said, "Because they're the New York Giants."

"When we grew up, they were the thing," he said.

Arians, 65, announced his retirement from coaching Jan. 1. A year older, Saban may not want to make another career shift.

The Alabama coach had an unsuccessful run as an NFL head coach, going just 15-17 with the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06.

While the Giants job is open after Ben McAdoo was fired Dec. 4, there are tons of questions about a team that went just 3-13 in 2017. Even if Eli Manning remains the starting quarterback, the gig would be a major reclamation project for a man who is already in a great position.

Saban matched Bear Bryant for the most national championships in college football history when he won his sixth title Monday and has a 132-20 record in 11 years with the Crimson Tide. In the 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia, the team's leading passer, rusher and receiver were freshmen. Saban also has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country coming in next season, per 247Sports.

Per Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, the veteran coach made $11.1 million this season and is signed through 2025.

Though Saban may be up for the challenge of moving to the NFL, he is also set for plenty more success at Alabama.