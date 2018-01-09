Copa del Rey 2018: Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results and Reaction

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Copa del Rey on Tuesday, defeating Catalan side Lleida Esportiu 3-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to complete a 7-0 victory on aggregate.

The hosts struck three times in the second half after a resolute defensive action kept the La Liga side at bay until half-time in the round of 16.

Valencia join Atleti in the last eight after defeating Las Palmas 4-0 at home, as Los Che moved through the gears to pummel the visitors.

The hosts progress as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

Here are Tuesday's confirmed cup results from Spain:

Atletico 3-0 Lleida (Atletico win 7-0 on aggregate)

Valencia 4-0 Las Palmas (Valencia win 5-1 on aggregate)

Recap

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It was a simple day at the office for coach Diego Simeone's outfit as they cruised past lower-division opposition on Tuesday.

The first half suggested it could be a slow and dour night as Atleti failed to take their chances, and the Catalan side held their own for the duration of the first half.

However, the deadlock was finally broken shortly before the hour mark as Yannick Carrasco made it 1-0 for the hosts.

Diego Costa grabbed the assist, and any chance of a ridiculous shock were put to bed with the opener.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan lauded the former Chelsea player's contribution:

Kevin Gameiro rose from the bench to etch his name on the scoresheet, making it 2-0 with 16 minutes remaining.

Vitolo completed the scoring with his first goal for the club in the later stages, propelling Atleti one step closer to cup glory.

Valencia started slowly against Los Palmas at the Mestalla Stadium, but they were clinical when it mattered to stride into the next round.

Luciano Vietto scored on his debut for Valencia after 30 minutes, breaking Las Palmas' resistance to allow an avalanche of goals after half-time.

fotopress/Getty Images

Vietto collected his second shortly after the restart, with Nikola Maksimovic adding a third after 54 minutes.

It was a fantastic night for Vietto, completing a dream hat-trick after 66 minutes to make it a memorable first game for his new club.

The Argentinian has just arrived on loan from Atletico, and he could be a shrewd loan signing if he continues to find the net until the end of the season.