Jon Gruden Introduced as Raiders HC at Presser: 'I Have a Lot to Prove'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Looking for a fresh start in 2018, the Oakland Raiders introduced Jon Gruden as their new head coach at a press conference Tuesday.

Before things officially got underway, the Raiders put together a video package showing Gruden's highlights from his previous tenure with the team from 1998-2001, via Ted Nguyen of The Athletic:

"I have a lot to prove," Gruden said, via NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "There's no question. I haven't coached a game since 2008. I haven't won a game since 2008. I haven't lost any either."

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gruden's deal will likely be for $100 million over 10 years.

Raiders owner Mark Davis kicked off Gruden's introduction by summing up the contract in a unique way, via Sports Illustrated:

"Once a Raider, always a Raider," Davis said about bringing back Gruden, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Never been more appropriate than today."

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Davis called Tuesday "the biggest day of his life."

Gruden said he had four reasons he came back: his love of football, his love for the city of Oakland, his love for the Raiders organization and his desire to help the franchise win:

The last time Gruden coached an NFL game was Dec. 28, 2008, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 95-81 in 11 seasons with the Raiders and Buccaneers, leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title in 2002.

After a promising 12-4 record in 2016, the Raiders disappointed by going 6-10 last season. Gruden is inheriting a talented roster to bring the franchise back to prominence the way he did during his first stint in Oakland.