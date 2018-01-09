WWE Raw Will Experience Major Boost Following The Miz's Return

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw just wasn't the same without The Miz.

With his bootlicking lackeys at his side, The A-Lister asked fans in Memphis on Monday night, "Did you miss me?" Of course they did. The Miz has been a rock for Raw, one of the show's best talkers, one of its most compelling characters and a vital piece of the brand's booking puzzle.

But Raw hasn't had that piece in hand for weeks. The Miz had been away shooting the latest film of The Marine series and traveling overseas for WWE's most recent USO tour.

Roman Reigns has carried the in-ring load in his absence, but there's been a clear hole in the vocal side of the show. There has been no slimy, scheming heel at The Miz's level. Raw hasn't had a versatile entertainer like him, one who can host talk show segments, expertly antagonize his enemies and make WWE Creative's job easier.

That all changed on Monday.

The Miz sauntered back into the red brand and quickly reminded us all of his value. He glared at the camera as he promised to take back his Intercontinental Championship. He reeked of narcissism as he patted himself on the back for elevating Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

The shift in the show was clear. There was an added electricity in the air.

The Miz coming back to Raw is much like a baseball team getting its best starting pitcher back. He is the pro wrestling equivalent of an innings eater, a guy who you can rely on for long stretches and to give others a rest.

WWE didn't hesitate to start plugging The Miz into key spots.

The company paired him with Asuka for the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. He and The Miztourage laid out Reigns to cap off the show. And WWE announced that The A-Lister will get his IC title rematch against The Big Dog on the 25th anniversary of Raw.

That's good news across the board.

The Miz laying into Reigns on the mic is going to be high art. The Miz and Asuka make one of the most intriguing pairs in the Mixed Match Challenge, a strange fusion of ego and aura. The Miztourage will have a clearer purpose again.

And anytime WWE wants to advance a storyline, it can place two rivals on the set of Miz TV and let the former IC champ stir up any existing bad blood.

In that way, The Miz's return is bigger than most. He's a guy who affects the show on multiple levels. He is a faction leader, antagonist, spokesman and dependable hand in the ring.

Trace Johnson of Daily DDT wrote, "His importance in the WWE cannot go unnoticed, and the company is already better with him back in the fold."

That will be on display in the coming weeks, en route to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The Shield, The Miztourage and anyone who crosses paths with The Miz will benefit from him being back where he belongs.

The king has returned to his kingdom, and it's going to be great.