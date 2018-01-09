Braun Strowman's Grappling Hook Stunt a Reminder He Doesn't Need Championships

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman isn't like other men.

That much is clear at first sight. The fearsome WWE Superstar is among the few human beings who can tower over Brock Lesnar, making him a physical underdog.

The Monster Among Men's destructive exploits on WWE Raw over the past year-plus drive home the idea that Strowman is the sole member of his species. The other Raw Superstars don't launch desk chairs at foes like fastballs. They don't exude a Godzilla-like aura. They don't pull off the kind of eye-opening stunts like the one Strowman did Monday.

After Paul Heyman barked at the Memphis audience about how unstoppable his client was, he and Lesnar walked back toward the curtains. Kane attacked the universal champ, and their fight led them backstage. That's where Strowman waited, a Kraken ready to strike.

Strowman then laid waste to his two Royal Rumble opponents. He found a grappling hook in the backstage equipment and used it to yank down a mess of steel onto his enemies.

The moment was the best thing Raw delivered all night. It was unexpected and unforgettable, a creative act of chaos. Brian Campbell of CBS Sports wrote of it, "WWE hit a clear home run here by balancing violence and destruction perfectly without getting too cheesy."

That's been the norm for Strowman.

Time and time again, he's been at the center of a storm that fans can't stop talking about. From overturning an ambulance to smashing Big Show through a cage wall, The Monster Among Men has been the star of his own squared circle action movie.

The natural inclination for fans who appreciate what they are seeing is to wish for him to become champion. Most of the time, winning gold is the pinnacle of a wrestler's career. But who needs titles when you are already the star? Who needs to be champ when one can be immortal?

Lesnar is the universal titleholder, but Strowman is the true leading man. The Monster Among Men remains the foundation for the show each Monday.

Adam Pacitti of Cultaholic is among those raving about the Goliath:

Strowman can and will continue that shtick whether he seizes the Universal Championship from Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view or not. He will still be a must-see act. He will still be a key part of the show week in and week out.

WWE has shown it has a great grasp on who Strowman is and how to showcase him. With continued creativity, he can forever be the angry, city-flattening monster regardless of record, regardless of championship resume.

Some wrestlers don't truly shine until they have a championship in hand and have to fight off foes to stay on their throne, but some characters don't need that particular prop.

Jake Roberts, a Hall of Famer and legend, didn't have a single title run to his name with WWE. Instead, he was the ominous presence opposite Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior or Rick Rude. His promos and character work made him connect with fans, no gold needed.

Roddy Piper was never the WWE champ but was regularly a high-profile heel and headliner. Andre the Giant's world title reign lasted less than 24 hours, but he's still spoken of as a mythical figure.

Strowman can follow Andre's lead in that regard.

While he would be an entertaining dominant champion, The Monster Among Men's momentum won't suffer should he not carry a leather strap on his shoulder. Strowman spent the entirety of 2017 without a title and was regularly Raw's central character regardless.