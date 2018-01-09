Report: Kyle Lowry Has Bone Bruise on Tailbone, Day to Day with Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is considered day-to-day after suffering a bone bruise on his tailbone during Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The injury occurred during the overtime of Toronto's 114-113 win. Lowry was carried to the locker room after crashing to the floor following a hard foul from Joe Harris as he attempted to rebound a Delon Wright miss. The Raptors announced at the time that he was suffering from acute back spasms.

Lowry, 31, is having another solid season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.

"We rely on Kyle for everything he does for us, to be the general out there on the court," DeMar DeRozan said after Monday night's win, per ESPN.com. "And it's tough when he's not out there, but we got to figure it out."

"He reminds me a lot of Gary Payton, who threw his body around and he has to play that way to be effective," head coach Dwane Casey added. "And we love it when he does because he was in there, getting rebounds over their guards and he got clipped on that one and hopefully he's OK."

The Raptors announced he would miss Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat and will be treated and evaluated daily by the team's medical staff. Fred VanVleet and Wright will take over the point guard duties in his absence.