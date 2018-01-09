Bulls News: Zach LaVine to Make Team Debut vs. Pistons After Knee Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls president of basketball operations John Paxson announced Tuesday that Zach LaVine will make his debut for the team Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, LaVine will initially be restricted to 20 minutes per game.

LaVine has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in February while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls acquired LaVine along with Kris Dunn in the offseason trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the T'Wolves.

LaVine was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft out of UCLA, and he made marked improvements in each of his three seasons in Minnesota.

During the 2016-17 campaign, LaVine averaged a career-high 18.9 points per game in 47 contests along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The 22-year-old also shot a career-best 45.9 percent from the floor and made 2.6 three-point field goals per game.

While LaVine will play a supporting role at first, he seems a likely candidate to supplant Justin Holiday as the starter at shooting guard alongside Dunn.

Although Chicago is just 14-27 this season, it owns a record of 11-7 in its past 18 games, which has coincided with the return of forward Nikola Mirotic from injury.

With Mirotic, Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant and LaVine all 26 or younger, the Bulls have one of the most talented young cores in the NBA.