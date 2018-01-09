Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots: Odds, Divisional NFL Betting Pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The fifth-seeded Tennessee Titans hope to continue their playoff run with another upset in Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup with the top-seeded New England Patriots as big road underdogs.

The Titans rallied back from a 21-3 halftime deficit last week to stun the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 as 8.5-point road underdogs at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL point spread: The Patriots opened as 13.5-point favorites; the total was 48 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.6-10.4 Patriots (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee is a confident team that quite possibly saved head coach Mike Mularkey's job with its miraculous comeback victory last Saturday.

The players believe in themselves, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming of age at the right time with seemingly no fear of any opponent right now.

In addition, Mariota has another star emerging next to him in running back Derrick Henry, as the two former Heisman Trophy winners were both integral to the second-half rally a week ago.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Henry's career-high 156 rushing yards served notice to New England's coaches that he will be tough to stop.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

The Patriots got some much-needed rest during their bye week despite other noise swirling around them regarding their supposed demise.

Knowing New England head coach Bill Belichick and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, they will only use that as motivation to show everyone they are still more than capable of working well together for the best interests of the team.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Brady in particular will be fired up to quiet his critics again and should have a field day against a weak Tennessee secondary.

Smart pick

The Titans were a great story last weekend as the biggest dogs to win straight up during the Wild Card Round.

The problem here is the Patriots are not the Chiefs, who have now lost 11 of their last 12 playoff games, including six in a row at home.

New England has gone 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games as a favorite, covering three times as double-digit chalk in the team's previous six.

Look for that trend to continue as the Pats pound Tennessee in a rout.

NFL betting trends

The Titans are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road against the Patriots.

The total has gone over in seven of the Patriots' last 10 games at home.

The Patriots are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.