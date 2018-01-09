Nick Saban Ties Bear Bryant for Most Championships in College Football History

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fact: With a 26-23 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban won his sixth championship, tying Bear Bryant for the most all time. Saban won one at Louisiana State and has five at Alabama.

