Nick Saban Ties Bear Bryant for Most Championships in College Football History

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 9, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fact: With a 26-23 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban won his sixth championship, tying Bear Bryant for the most all time. Saban won one at Louisiana State and has five at Alabama.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights

