Antonio Conte Says He 'Won't Forget' Jose Mourinho's 'Serious' Comments

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he doesn't regret anything he's said in his war of words with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and "won't forget" the jibes aimed his way.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday ahead of his side's clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Conte was asked about the barbs between the two in recent weeks and whether he regretted anything he had said, per Oliver Harbord of the Daily Mirror

"I have this look of a person that regrets? I don't think so. We have both said things and we will see what happens in the future."

Conte went on to add he was unhappy with what Mourinho said to him and maintained it's a personal issue between the two men.

"He used serious words, said serious words," the Chelsea chief continued. "I won't forget this. This is not a problem from the club, it is a problem with me and him. I stop."

As noted by Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo, Conte still appears angry with the Portuguese:

Here's a reminder of some of the jabs the duo have aimed at one another over the course of the last few weeks, per Goal:

Per BBC Sport, the feud between the pair was ignited earlier this month when Conte took exception to Mourinho claiming he doesn't act like a "clown" on the touchline during matches, insisting the United boss "forgets what he said in the past or his behaviours."

Mourinho responded by saying his comment was not in reference to Conte before hitting back at the Italian by saying he's never been punished for match fixing; the Chelsea boss received a four-month ban for failing to report fixing during his time as manager of Siena, although he was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2016.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Conte then called Mourinho a "little man" after Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup. As noted by football writer Adam Hurrey, excitement is already mounting for when the two come face-to-face later in the campaign:

Chelsea will visit Old Trafford on February 25 in the Premier League in what now promises to be an explosive encounter.

Meanwhile, Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney feels as though the constant back and forth between the pair is becoming a little tiresome:

In the Premier League at the moment it's Mourinho's United who have the edge over Conte's Chelsea, as the Red Devils are a point clear in second spot. However, both teams have been left behind by Manchester City, as they lead their local rivals by 15 points at the summit of the table.