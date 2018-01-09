Alabama vs. Georgia: Top Plays, Highlights from 2018 CFP Championship

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Just when you thought Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship couldn't get any better, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs delivered a ridiculous play more amazing than the last mind-blowing action on the field.

The game ended in fantastic fashion, as Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the left side of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown of the 26-23 overtime victory. Sports Illustrated provided us with a look at the final play of the 2017 college football season:

The game-winning pass and catch was the final highlight delivered to us by Tagovailoa, who replaced sophomore Jalen Hurts at quarterback at the start of the second half.

Tagovailoa's first big play of the contest came on his second drive, as he eluded a pack of Georgia defenders, darted to his left and picked up a first down. ESPN College Football gave us a view of the play that kept Alabama's first scoring drive alive:

Although he gave Alabama momentum on his second drive under center, Georgia countered with its biggest play of the night to open up a 13-point lead.

Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who should be involved in more duels with Tagovailoa in the future, launched a beautiful pass into the arms of wide receiver Mecole Hardman for an 80-yard score. The Army All-American Bowl's official Twitter account captured what turned out to be Georgia's last touchdown of the game:

The Bulldogs took the lead early thanks to a terrific showing in the first half from Fromm and the cast of talented athletes surrounding him on offense.

Running back Sony Michel set up the first score of the game, a 41-yard field goal by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, with a 26-yard run in which he tiptoed down the right sideline. DawgNation caught the amazing display of balance:

Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims used another incredible display of athleticism to haul in a 16-yard pass that set up Blankenship's second field goal. Wims' catch was magnified by SEC Network:

Although the Bulldogs had a lead, they didn't create a big enough one, as Tagovailoa cut it down with his play in the fourth quarter.

After an Andy Pappanastos field goal, Tagovailoa leaped into the spotlight once again, when he found wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the end zone for the game-tying score with 3:49 remaining on the clock. SEC Network showed us how tight the pass had to be to reach Ridley:

Alabama had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but it got conservative and opted to settle for a Pappanastos field-goal attempt. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, their kicker came nowhere close to splitting the uprights, as Yahoo's Dr. Saturday captured:

Overtime produced the most thrilling moments of the game, starting with Blankenship knocking in his third field goal of the contest from 51 yards out.

After suffering a sack on Alabama's first offensive play of overtime, Tagovailoa cemented his spot in Crimson Tide football lore with his game-winning heave to a wide-open Smith. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic caught the play from field level:

Alabama's win handed Saban his sixth-career national title and fifth with Alabama. The legendary head coach, who you could argue is the best of all time, displayed a rare jubilant moment as he celebrated the win, per Sports Illustrated:

Saban may have had a smile on his face after Monday night's game ended, but we all know the Crimson Tide will be back to business as soon as they land home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.