NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: TV Info, Bracket Predictions and More for Postseason

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Now that the Alabama Crimson Tide pulled off an amazing overtime victory over Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night, football fans can shift their focus back to the NFL playoffs where the divisional round is set for the last eight teams still standing.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots will play host to the Tennessee Titans, while the Pittsburgh Steelers look to take care of business at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles as the New Orleans Saints go into battle at the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a look at everything you'll need to know ahead of this weekend's slate of games, including TV and live-stream information followed by a game-by-game breakdown.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 13

NFC: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports Live)

Prediction: Falcons defeat Eagles, 27-17.

AFC: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS Sports Network)



Prediction: Patriots defeat Titans, 35-14.

Sunday, January 14

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS Sports Network)

Prediction: Steelers defeat Jaguars, 28-13.

NFC: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Prediction: Saints defeat Vikings, 26-24.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS Sports Network)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, February 4

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports Live)

Falcons fly North to Philadelphia

Harry How/Getty Images

Coming off an impressive 26-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the wild-card round, the Falcons are flying high (pun intended) going into the divisional round to take on the Eagles. The Eagles were once considered to be the top dog in the NFC, but then quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL.

While Nick Foles has proved to be a capable backup in his career, he's no Wentz; the Eagles just aren't the same team without him.

But this is nothing new for the players inside the locker room. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox voiced the team's underdog mentality going into this week's game despite being the NFC's No. 1 seed, per ESPN.com:

"We've been disrespected all year," he said. "Our record can speak for itself. We're a team that's been disrespected week in and week out, and we just come out and ring the bell every week."

While Cox and their defense might hold up against the Falcons, the Eagles will still have to find a way to move the ball against a stout Falcons defensive unit.

Titans take on Patriots

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Titans survived the wild-card round against the Kansas City Chiefs but will face a much stiffer task in the Patriots.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was Tennessee's saving grace this past weekend, literally doing everything he could for his team to win including catching his own touchdown pass and setting up a key block on a Derrick Henry first-down run.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had this to say on Monday regarding Mariota's recent play and what he brings to his team, per Jim Wyatt of Titansonline.com:

“He's a smart player. They give him quite a bit of responsibility. He can, obviously, handle it well. He did a very good job running the no-huddle offense and making plays and adjustments at the line of scrimmage against Kansas City. If he sees a situation in the passing game that he doesn't like he's very strong and athletic enough to extend plays, whether that's buy time for the receivers to get open, throw on the run or in some cases advance the ball himself. He can do all of those things and he does a good job with the decision making process as those situations occur. That goes in the red area, third down and out in the field. He's a smart player that has good judgment, makes good decisions.”

That's high praise from one of the game's brightest minds, but Mariota will have to be even better than he was against the Chiefs this weekend in order to clinch a berth in the AFC title game.

Steelers look for revenge against Jaguars

Bob Levey/Getty Images

In Week 5, Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions in an embarrassing 30-9 loss at home to the Jaguars. But this week, he has an opportunity to make up for that game with a chance to move onto the AFC Championship Game.

The Steelers offense is one of the most explosive units in football, especially with star wideout Antonio Brown back on the practice field this week after missing the final two weeks of the regular season due to injury.

The Jaguars defense has proved time and again that it can put a stop to any offense in the league during the regular season, highlighted by the team's big win over Pittsburgh. But even before the Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills to advance to the divisional round, Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan (h/t ESPN.com) that he hoped the AFC South team would advance so that he can redeem himself:

"Obviously any game that we're going to play—since it's the postseason—is going to be a difficult opponent, but I think just for me personally I'd love to just prove that five interceptions wasn't me in that game," he said.

If Jacksonville's defense can play half as well as it did earlier this season against the Steelers, it'll have a shot to win. But Roethlisberger is on a mission this time around and won't roll over easily.

Saints look to ruin Vikings playoff aspirations

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Another team that's looking to avenge a regular season loss this weekend are the Saints, who lost to the Vikings back in Week 1.

Both the Vikings and Saints have undergone some changes—good and bad—since that Week 1 matchup, but the Saints are a different team offensively, using a run-heavy approach to wear down their opposition.

And wideout Ted Ginn Jr. said earlier this week that his team has now found its "mojo," per the Associated Press (via USA Today):

"I believe that we are different. We didn't know what we had in store," Ginn said when comparing the Saints to Week 1. "We messed around with a lot of options, a lot of different players, different things like that. But as the season went on, we kind of found our mojo."

While the Saints didn't have much success on the ground in the wild-card round against the Carolina Panthers, they'll be sure to go back to their bread and butter with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara splitting carries in the backfield in what should be a tightly-contested game.