Mekhi Brown Shoves, Screams at Alabama Coach on Sideline in CFP Championship

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

The Alabama band performs before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and the Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

With Alabama trailing in the third quarter of the national championship game, tempers have started flaring on the sideline.

Linebacker Mekhi Brown had an apparent argument with a coach and had to be held back by teammates on the bench:

Brown picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the kickoff for hitting a Georgia player.

Creg Stephenson of AL.com believed the player should have been ejected for his actions on the field:

His incident on the sideline likely only created more enemies.

The redshirt sophomore has mostly been limited to special teams duties in his Alabama career. He appeared sparingly on defense, tallying just six tackles on the year, per the team's official site.

Brown was a 4-star recruit in high school, considered the No. 116 player in the 2015 class by 247Sports.

Related

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Kyriq McDonald Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban Benches QB Hurts for 5-Star Freshman

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Protests, Boos, Long Lines Greet Trump's Arrival

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Trump's Arrival Snarls Entrances at CFP Championship

    SI.com
    via SI.com