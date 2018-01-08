Mekhi Brown Shoves, Screams at Alabama Coach on Sideline in CFP Championship

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With Alabama trailing in the third quarter of the national championship game, tempers have started flaring on the sideline.

Linebacker Mekhi Brown had an apparent argument with a coach and had to be held back by teammates on the bench:

Brown picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the kickoff for hitting a Georgia player.

Creg Stephenson of AL.com believed the player should have been ejected for his actions on the field:

His incident on the sideline likely only created more enemies.

The redshirt sophomore has mostly been limited to special teams duties in his Alabama career. He appeared sparingly on defense, tallying just six tackles on the year, per the team's official site.

Brown was a 4-star recruit in high school, considered the No. 116 player in the 2015 class by 247Sports.