Andrew Bogut Reportedly Being Considered by Bucks After Lakers Release

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly considering signing veteran center Andrew Bogut, who was released by the Los Angles Lakers and cleared waivers on Monday night, according to Gery Woelfel of the Journal Times.

Per that report, "I was told shortly after Bogut cleared waivers that at least two teams expressed interest in signing him. The Bucks weren't one of those teams, although a Bucks official said Bucks general manager Jon Horst, along with his staff, have thoroughly discussed the pros and cons of signing Bogut."

Bogut, 33, appeared in 24 games for the Lakers, averaging just 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.

As Woelfel noted, Bogut would help address a major need for the Bucks: The team's poor rebounding. Milwaukee's 38.5 rebounds per game are the worst mark in the NBA, and the team's rebounds per game differential (-3.2) is 26th. They also have a below-average rebounding percentage (48 percent).

Clearly, the Bucks need another grinder in the paint.

Bogut might only serve as a temporary Band-Aid solution if he's signed, however. Earlier on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that "Milwaukee has been determined to find a center, and [DeAndre] Jordan tops the Bucks' list, but it's unclear whether they have a package to eventually make the deal."

But a player like Bogut would be a cheap addition, and while he wouldn't transform Milwaukee or solve its rebounding issues singlehandedly, he'd provide a solid option off the bench. He would also be reunited with Milwaukee, where he spent the first seven years of his career after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft.

Woelfel reported that Bogut won't make a decision about his future until Wednesday at the earliest.