Bo Scarbrough Appears to Yell 'F--k Trump' Before Alabama vs. Georgia

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough appeared to be the Crimson Tide player who yelled "F--k Trump" while walking in the tunnel before Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, according to the Sporting News (Warning: NSFW):

President Donald Trump is in attendance at the game and walked onto the field prior to the singing of the national anthem. He was met with a mixed reaction at the game, per Nancy Armour of USA Today:

Various protests of the president's appearance at the game were also planned and carried out, albeit on a relatively modest scale.

Trump has certainly been a divisive figure in the sporting world, most notably by calling out NFL players who have protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem and revoking a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who openly criticized his presidency.

Related

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Kyriq McDonald Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Benches QB Hurts for 5-Star Freshman

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Protests, Boos, Long Lines Greet Trump's Arrival

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Trump's Arrival Snarls Entrances at CFP Championship

    SI.com
    via SI.com