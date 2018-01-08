Bo Scarbrough Appears to Yell 'F--k Trump' Before Alabama vs. Georgia

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough appeared to be the Crimson Tide player who yelled "F--k Trump" while walking in the tunnel before Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, according to the Sporting News (Warning: NSFW):

President Donald Trump is in attendance at the game and walked onto the field prior to the singing of the national anthem. He was met with a mixed reaction at the game, per Nancy Armour of USA Today:

Various protests of the president's appearance at the game were also planned and carried out, albeit on a relatively modest scale.

Trump has certainly been a divisive figure in the sporting world, most notably by calling out NFL players who have protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem and revoking a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who openly criticized his presidency.