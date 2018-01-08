Donald Trump Walks Across Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Before CFB Championship

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

President Donald Trump arrived at field level for the national anthem ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

Sports Illustrated showed Trump walking on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the protest movement during the national anthem sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff noted players from both Georgia and Alabama were in the locker room for the anthem, thus avoiding what could've been a sticky situation.

Trump's arrival added another storyline to what had already been an eventful national championship, before the game even kicked off.

Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee shared a photo of those who gathered outside CNN Center in Atlanta to protest Trump's presence:

Security was increased for the event as a result of Trump's appearance, which meant many fans were stuck waiting in long lines outside the venue. CNN's Andy Scholes shared a clip of fans booing Trump's motorcade:

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, some were outside for more than an hour before gaining entrance.