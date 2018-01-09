NFL Playoff Bracket 2018: Picture, Scenarios for AFC, NFC Divisional Round

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NFL's divisional round has seen some of the best games in American professional sports history, such as the Epic in Miami, in which the San Diego Chargers blew a 24-0 first-quarter lead but came back to win in overtime, 41-38 against the Miami Dolphins in 1982.

Will we see another classic or two in this round? It's possible, but until the games kick off on Saturday afternoon, here's a look at the upcoming postseason schedule as well as the best-case divisional-round scenarios for each team left standing.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 13, at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC: No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, January 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 New England Patriots



Sunday, January 14, at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers



Sunday, January 14, at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings



Conference Championships

Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m. ET: AFC Championship on CBS (Lowest-seeded AFC team at highest-seeded AFC team)

Sunday, January 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET: NFC Championship on Fox (Lowest-seeded NFC team at highest-seeded NFC team)

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET: AFC champion vs. NFC champion on NBC (game will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Best-Case Scenario: Falcons Win Over Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons defense stays hot and forces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to throw multiple interceptions. The Eagles running attack never gets going, and the Falcons offense thrives thanks to the two-headed rushing attack of Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman and star wideout Julio Jones.

Atlanta wins in blowout fashion and puts in the backups at the end of the game.

Best-Case Scenario: Eagles Win Over Falcons

Eagles running backs Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount rush over 40 times combined and wear down the Falcons front seven. The Eagles control the ball for close to 40 minutes and force Atlanta to take more risks on offense to try to get back in the game.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws a few interceptions, giving Philadelphia good field position on numerous occasions. The No. 1 seed wins a low-scoring affair.

Best-Case Scenario: Titans Win Over Patriots

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carries the ball 30-plus times in a low-scoring win. Quarterback Marcus Mariota's scrambling ability and short passing to his wideouts and tight end Delanie Walker leads to a few long drives that last close to 10 minutes. The New England Patriots possess the ball for no more than 25 minutes and struggle with their limited opportunities. The Titans shock the football world and win a close one.

Best-Case Scenario: Patriots Win Over Titans

The Patriots blow out the Titans in the first quarter thanks to quarterback Tom Brady, running back Dion Lewis and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Tennessee can't get anything going in the passing game and fail to move the sticks all night. New England takes a commanding lead in the second half and sits its starters at the tail end of the game with the result no longer in doubt.

Best-Case Scenario: Jaguars Win Over Steelers

Follow the blueprint from the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that one, the Jags called 28 rushes for running back Leonard Fournette, who galloped for 181 yards and two scores. On defense, the Steelers went to the pass quite often (55 times), but that resulted in five interceptions (two for touchdowns).

If the Jags can establish the run game, jump out to a multiple-score lead and force Pittsburgh to go to the air, they could be headed to their first AFC Championship Game since 1996.

Best-Case Scenario: Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries the ball over 30 times and helps his team grab an early lead. The Jaguars are forced to go to the pass, which leads to multiple turnovers. Pittsburgh extends its lead in the second half thanks to the return of wideout Antonio Brown, and the Steelers rest their starters in the fourth quarter in anticipation of the AFC Championship Game.

Best-Case Scenario: Saints Win Over Vikings

New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram bounce back from quiet wild-card performances and combine for over 150 yards from scrimmage. The successful running game allows quarterback Drew Brees to take some successful deep shots to wideouts Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr.

On defense, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and company shut down the talented Minnesota Vikings wideouts, and New Orleans wins by a few scores.

Best-Case Scenario: Vikings Win Over Saints

Vikings wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs win their one-on-one matchups early and often as they did in a 29-19 win over the Saints in Week 1. Minnesota jumps out to an early lead and uses the momentum from a raucous home crowd. The defense stuffs the run and forces Drew Brees into a few interceptions. Minnesota leads wire-to-wire in a two- or three-score win.