LeBron James Blasts H&M for Controversial Ad: 'U Got Us All Wrong!'

Alex Goodlett/Associated Press

LeBron James has never been shy about discussing controversial subjects, and he took on another one in response to the recent controversy surrounding H&M.

The NBA star released a message on his Instagram account supporting African-Americans:

H&M was forced to apologize Monday for its ad campaign featuring an African-American boy with a shirt that read, "coolest monkey in the jungle," via Zlati Meyer of USA Today.

"We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree," the clothing company said in a statement to the Washington Post. "We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally."

James' reaction was part of an overwhelmingly negative response from those who saw the ad, including a couple prominent music artists:

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been extremely vocal in recent years on racial issues, most notably calling attention to victims of police violence. He also wore shoes that said "equality" on them during a game in Washington D.C. in December.