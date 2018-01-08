Cameron Jordan Trolls Cam Newton, Sends Him Wine After Playoff Win

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made good on his promise to send Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a bottle of wine after New Orleans' playoff victory against the division rival.

Jordan posted a picture of a wine bottle and a mailing address to Newton at the Panthers facility on his Instagram story Monday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

"Who would I be if I don't follow through on my word?" the All-Pro wrote.

Jordan already had a bottle of wine ready to go in his locker, fittingly with the brand name "Jordan," and he discussed giving it to the opposing quarterback after the 31-26 victory.

"You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I'm gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle," he said Sunday, per Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com. "I appreciate him for being that good ol' quarterback. I'm gonna send him a nice little bottle of Jordan wine. No, it's not mine, but I have been drinking it for years. So, I'm going to send him some sauce."

Newton had 349 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Saints, although Jordan was big as well with a sack, two passes defended and two quarterback hits. He was also key in helping force an intentional grounding on the final drive.

The 28-year-old has made vital plays all season for New Orleans, posting a career-high 13 sacks to earn his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, the bottle of wine is just the latest in a playful rivalry between two talented players. Jordan has mocked the quarterback's play as well as his wardrobe at times, and he got the last laugh on the field with his team's three-game sweep over Carolina this season.