Stephen Curry 'Willing to Do What It Takes' to Join Panthers Ownership

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry called the sale of the Carolina Panthers "a pretty interesting opportunity" and affirmed that he would like to be part of a potential ownership group to buy the team.

"I'm very interested and very willing to do what it takes to make that happen," he told reporters Monday.

Curry also expressed an interest in potentially pairing with Sean "Diddy" Combs in an ownership group, noting that he's spoken to the musician and businessman about potential opportunities regarding the Panthers. And he noted that his interest was steeped in his longtime fandom of the team, having grown up in the area as a Panthers fan.

You can see his full comments below:

His comments Monday weren't the first time he publicly expressed interest in joining Diddy in an ownership group: 

He also told TMZ Sports on Friday, "This is a real thing, so hopefully it happens sooner than later."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported in December that Diddy was meeting with investors and had spoken to Colin Kaepernick about their "shared vision" of "creating an ownership group that more closely represents the racial makeup of the league's players, which is about 70 percent African-American."

Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced in December he would sell the team after being accused of sexual harassment by a number of female former Panthers employees. He stepped down from running day-to-day operations as well, turning them over to chief operating officer Tina Becker.

He was also accused of using a racial slur to address a scout, and a report from L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of SI.com stated that Richardson and the Panthers agreed to pay confidential settlements with at least four former Panthers employees in exchange for their silence regarding his workplace harassment and misconduct.

