Antonio Brown Returns to Steelers Practice, Says He Feels Good Ahead of Playoffs

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news Monday, noting Brown "said he feels good."

"It's the playoffs -- you've go to do whatever it takes," Brown said after practice, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown would be 100 percent and ready to go after missing the final two games of the regular season with a calf injury he suffered in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

The return to the practice field was a clear next step for the dynamic receiver who finished the season with 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns as a Pro Bowler and MVP candidate.

Jacksonville will now be tasked with stopping Brown, running back Le'Veon Bell, and wide receivers Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster, although it was up to the task in Week 5 when it throttled the Steelers, 30-9, and intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times.

Despite the lopsided loss, Brown thrived in that contest with 10 catches for 157 yards. However, second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey now has more experience and figures to draw the Brown assignment after shutting down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in Jacksonville's Wild Card Round victory.

The Jaguars' Twitter account passed along the defensive back's exploits in the game:

Still, Brown is more dangerous than Benjamin and will be playing at home. The winner of the individual matchup between Ramsey and the now-healthy wide receiver will go a long way toward determining which side reaches the AFC Championship Game.