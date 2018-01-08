Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago 'Still Planning' to Deal Nikola Mirotic

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are "still planning to trade forward Nikola Mirotic, which can't happen until Jan. 15 or without his permission, based on his contract," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "Mirotic has been intrigued with the Utah Jazz, whose coach, Quin Snyder, has a reputation for maximizing offensive talent."

Mirotic has ostensibly been on the trade block since teammate Bobby Portis punched him in the face during a preseason practice in October. Portis was suspended for eight games, but Mirotic missed the first 23 contests of the season with two broken bones in his face and said, according to reports, that he wanted to be traded.

The veteran forward has reportedly held firm on that stance, as Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Jan. 4.

On the court, Mirotic has posted strong numbers, averaging career highs in points (17.4), rebounds (7.0), shooting percentage (48.6) and three-point percentage (46.5). He's certainly given the Bulls a major boost off the bench since his return.

On the other hand, Chicago has a team option on his $12.5 million salary next season. Mirotic is valuable enough that the Bulls wouldn't simply waive their right to exercise that option, but the young squad may want to use that cap space in other capacities, especially with Zach LaVine set to hit restricted free agency and a solid free-agent class in the offing.

In other words, trading him this season would make plenty of sense for the Bulls, especially considering Mirotic reportedly wants out.

As for his fit with the Jazz, he'd been an upgrade over Jonas Jerebko as a stretch-4 off the bench (at least on the offensive end) and in the long run might be a better fit next to Rudy Gobert than starter Derrick Favors. It would certainly be an interesting move for a player clearly keen on a change in scenery.