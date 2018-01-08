WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 8

0 of 10

WWE Raw delivered a mostly sluggish show, an uninspired attempt to compete with the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Braun Strowman sent Brock Lesnar to the hospital with his latest display of supernatural power. The Miz returned and quickly set his sights on Roman Reigns.

Aside from that, the build to the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was largely blase. A lack of in-ring thrillers and some slow-moving stories kept Raw from being memorable.

Instead, WWE looked to set up the future. It announced The Miz will take on Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship at the 25th anniversary of Raw and set up The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan for the Royal Rumble.

As for Monday's show, read on for a breakdown of the night's matches and promos.