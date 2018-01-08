WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 8

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 8January 8, 2018
WWE Raw delivered a mostly sluggish show, an uninspired attempt to compete with the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Braun Strowman sent Brock Lesnar to the hospital with his latest display of supernatural power. The Miz returned and quickly set his sights on Roman Reigns.
Aside from that, the build to the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was largely blase. A lack of in-ring thrillers and some slow-moving stories kept Raw from being memorable.
Instead, WWE looked to set up the future. It announced The Miz will take on Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship at the 25th anniversary of Raw and set up The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan for the Royal Rumble.
As for Monday's show, read on for a breakdown of the night's matches and promos.
The Shield 2.0 Meets The Balor Club
- "When it was time to put up or shut up, Samoa Joe got silenced."—Reigns.
- Fans chant "Who's your daddy?" at Jordan.
- "I've been running with Gallows and Anderson 10 years before you know Kurt Angle was your dad."—Balor.
Reigns recalled his win over Samoa Joe, telling him that if you mess with one member of The Shield, you mess with all of them.
Jason Jordan interrupted, and his tag team partner, Seth Rollins, soon followed. Jordan talked up what they could all do together. Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out to dispute Jordan's claims of being a part of the most dominant trio in WWE. The Balor Club mocked Jordan, which riled him up.
Raw general manager Kurt Angle booked a six-man tag between the two squads for the night's main event.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
It's great to see WWE put The Balor Club in the spotlight right away, giving the group a big main event. A lack of urgency hurt the segment early on, but it picked up with Balor and his crews' arrival.
Jordan continues to settle into his character. He did well here as the grating, entitled little brother of The Shield. The payoff for this angle is going to be stellar.
The humor didn't quite hit here, though, and Raw started with an uneven energy as a result.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
- Deville pins up her hair before laying into Banks with a series of strikes.
- Rose forearms Bayley off the ring apron.
Mickie James stood in Sasha Banks' and Bayley's corner as they took on two-thirds of Absolution.
Mandy Rose dominated Bayley in the early going. Banks slugged it out with Rose in response. The Boss soon fell victim to the heels, who kept her in their corner and controlled the action.
Despite all the punishment she took, Banks managed to trap Rose in The Bank Statement and force her to tap out.
Result
Banks and Bayley win via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
An average match with low energy, this showdown was meant to make Absolution look strong while getting the babyfaces a win. The setup worked, but the action wasn't especially electric.
Rose's timing still needs work, but her power and presence stood out in the match. Sonya Deville put on her most impressive performance to date. She looked more confident than she has to this point.
Both Bayley and Banks need a story beyond their friction with Absolution.
Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins
- Hardy bites Hawkins' hand.
- "It sounds like Memphis is filled with woken warriors."—Corey Graves.
New entrance music played as Matt Hardy made his way to the ring.
Curt Hawkins pounced as the bell rang, but his advantage didn't last long. Hardy battered his beleaguered foe around the ring. A Side Effect and the Twist of Fate was enough to earn a quick win.
After the bell, Bray Wyatt appeared in the ring and stared down Hardy.
Result
Hardy wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Switching up Hardy's music is the right move. WWE needs to distinguish the old Hardy and the new one, while also creating its own take on the character.
But there has to be more to this incarnation of Hardy than maniacal laughing. One has to think bigger, weirder things are on the way, but that's no guarantee. WWE's up-and-down ride with Wyatt is a reminder of that.
The Miz Returns
- Fans chant "Welcome back!" to The Miz.
- "Everything I touched turned to gold."—The Miz.
- "I allowed Roman Reigns to borrow my Intercontinental Championship."—The Miz.
Elias introduced The Miz via song.
With The Miztourage at his side, The Miz talked about being back. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel tried to outdo each other by giving their boss gifts.
The A-Lister said he hadn't forgotten about what The Shield did to him. He claimed he was coming after Reigns and taking back his IC title.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
It's great to have The Miz back. One of WWE's best talkers gave an efficient, powerful speech that hyped his character and set the stage for a future clash with Reigns.
The Miztourage goofiness was fine but felt like filler. Axel and Dallas haven't grown much as The Miz's lackeys.
Elias essentially played The Miz's opening act. What relationship those two have moving forward will be a story to watch. Elias jostling for power with The Miz in the group would be a smart angle to explore.
Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Amore channels Mickey Goldmill from Rocky with his pre-match speech.
- "Cedric is teaming with Goldust because it's the closest he's getting to gold."—Amore.
- "You don't even deserve to be in the ring with me."—Amore.
- Alexander nails Amore with a spinning handspring kick.
Goldust gave Cedric Alexander a pep talk backstage. In the ring, Enzo Amore recalled being sick during New Year's before trash-talking his opponent.
Once the match began, Alexander steamrolled the champion. He toyed with Amore until a spill to the outside left him writhing in pain. Amore took control afterward, slowing the match down.
At some point, he was left busted open over his right eye. A collision outside left Amore clutching his ankle. After the bout, medical staff attended to the titleholder.
Nia Jax consoled him in the training room.
Result
Alexander wins via pinfall, but Amore retains the Cruiserweight Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Amore and Alexander told a solid story even though the action wasn't great for the most part. Amore's limitations led to there being a ton of chinlocks.
One has to assume this wasn't the planned ending. Amore looked legitimately hurt. It's hard to see a guy go down like that, especially when he's on top of his division at the moment.
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil
- Sheamus lowers the top ring rope, causing Crews to spill to the outside.
- Crews moonsaults off the ring apron onto Cesaro.
- "What the hell just happened?"—Booker T.
Sheamus and Cesaro demanded a tag team title rematch, and Angle obliged.
The Bar warmed up with a match against Titus Worldwide. After a brief flurry from Titus O'Neil, Sheamus and Cesaro took control. They overwhelmed Apollo Crews.
O'Neil mounted a comeback, and in the midst of a chaotic match, he used a schoolboy pin to steal the win.
Result
Crews and O'Neil.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match itself won't win any awards, but the result will get people talking. Titus Worldwide has been a non-factor since its inception. This upset gives the group instant energy.
WWE has to build on that somehow, not letting this become a forgotten moment.
The Bar now has a go-to feud to turn to should it fail to capture the tag titles. Titus Worldwide can show off its toughness in a slugfest with The Bar.
Braun Strowman Buries Kane and Brock Lesnar
- "Brock Lesnar took Kane's best shot and laughed in Kane's face."—Heyman.
- "Will Brock Lesnar stack them on top of each other and pin them both?"—Heyman.
- Strowman uses a grappling hook to tear down the stage set.
An agitated Lesnar bounced in place as Paul Heyman talked up his client. The advocate complained about the Triple Threat Universal Championship match. Heyman claimed no one could take down Lesnar.
Kane ambushed The Beast Incarnate on the entrance ramp.
They fought backstage, and soon Strowman leaped into the fray. The Monster Among Men threw sound equipment at his enemies and left a scene of wreckage in his wake.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
Heyman doesn't have much to work with here. The two challengers coming after Lesnar have created a lack of narrative focus.
WWE wisely masked that by creating another monstrous moment starring Strowman.
The big man's act has clicked because he's been allowed to look special, like some colossus tearing through the landscape. He did that again here, crafting his latest lasting image.
Samoa Joe vs. Rhyno
- "Like a constrictor wrapping up Rhyno with the Coquina Clutch."—Joe.
- "You understand what a pyrrhic victory is, right?"—Joe.
Samoa Joe manhandled Rhyno as Heath Slater watched on. He choked out the hoss in a matter of minutes.
After the bout, Joe proclaimed he has broken Reigns. He entered himself in the Royal Rumble and promised to eliminate John Cena.
Result
Joe wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Joe's promo made up for the bout being of the blink-of-an-eye variety. He was his usual commanding, fearsome self. The foreshadowing of a potential clash with Cena is thrilling.
The Destroyer vs. Cena is a money WrestleMania match.
The Slater-Rhyno story, meanwhile, is going nowhere. WWE Creative is putting no effort into this.
Nia Jax Attacks Asuka
- "I've never seen Asuka taken out like that."—Michael Cole.
Backstage, Alexa Bliss told Nia Jax Asuka had been bad-mouthing her. Jax announced she would take down Asuka in the Royal Rumble match. She followed up by driving Asuka into the canvas and leaving her lying.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The Bliss-Jax interaction had a bit too high school drama to it. WWE too often veers away from standard wrestling angles for the women. Gossip doesn't need to come into it.
Jax attacking Asuka gave us a unique moment and allowed The Empress of Tomorrow to show vulnerability without her losing. That will create added tension in the upcoming Battle Royal between two of the bout's favorites.
The Balor Club vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
- The Balor Club shout out their NJPW brethren Tama Tonga and Fale.
- Reigns spears Gallows out on the floor.
Reigns and Rollins knocked heads around to kick things off. Balor charged in, only to find himself in trouble, too.
The heels were able to bring The Big Dog to his knees and take turns wailing on him.
Even with his left arm hanging at his side due to in-ring abuse, Rollins was able to mount a comeback. The Balor Club took advantage of Jordan getting in the way of his own teammates. Balor hit a Coup De Grace on Rollins to take home the victory.
Reigns barked at Jordan after the bell.
The Miz and The Miztourage attacked Jordan, Rollins and Reigns. The A-Lister gloated over a fallen IC champ.
Result
The Balor Club win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
The Balor Club reunion has been a boon for all three men. Balor is energized; Gallows and Anderson are renewed.
And here they had a buzzing bout that ended in celebration for them.
Jordan irritating his allies plays up the annoying nature of his character. He's going to get tired of not being appreciated and fire back with a vengeance.
Throw in The Miztourage to make it a three-pronged story and there's definitely something to build on here.