Atlanta NAACP Calls for Anti-Donald Trump Protests During Alabama vs. Georgia

Atlanta's NAACP chapter called for fans to protest President Donald Trump during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

On Monday, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported a post on the organization's Facebook page asked fans to wave white towels during the game, which Trump plans to attend. It also suggested fans bring "anti-Trump signs and wear white to mock the 'snowflake' label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents."

The contest will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The AP noted the group Refuse Fascism ATL plans on protesting as well, with a "take a knee against Trump" demonstration outside CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.

NFL players who knelt during the national anthem found themselves in Trump's crosshairs earlier this season. He said at a rally league owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" if a player knelt during the anthem.

Kneeling during the anthem has become a common form of protest against racial injustice. Then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started sitting on the bench during the anthem in the 2016 NFL preseason. He eventually started kneeling after a conversation with former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer.

It's unlikely Trump will give a direct response to any protests during the game's broadcast. Stephanie Druley, ESPN's senior vice president for events and studio programs, told Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press she didn't "get the sense [Trump is] going to do an interview" during the game.

On the field, Alabama is striving for its second national title in three years, while Georgia is looking to parlay its momentum from a Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma into its first championship of the College Football Playoff era.