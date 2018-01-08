NFL Investigating Richie Incognito Racial Slur Allegation by Yannick Ngakoue

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Richie Incognito #64 of the Buffalo Bills walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on December 10, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Indianapolis in overtime 13-7. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL is investigating allegations that Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito used a racial slur toward Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in Sunday's Wild Card Round matchup.

CNN.com's Jill Martin reported the news Monday, a day after Ngakoue took to Twitter to accuse Incognito of directing a slur at him during the game.

"Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I'm proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league," Ngakoue tweeted.

Ngakoue said Monday he did not recall if Incognito used the N-word.

"He knows what he said," Ngakoue said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "I don't need to repeat it."

Incognito has not responded to the allegations. He was at the center of a bullying controversy during his time with the Miami Dolphins, verbally abusing then-teammate Jonathan Martin. Ngakoue made reference to Martin in his tweet.

Incognito was accused of using racially insensitive and homophobic language toward Martin during a yearslong period of abuse. He missed the entire 2014 season after the Dolphins released him amid controversy.

The Bills signed him in 2015, and he's played the last three seasons with the team. He has been a Pro Bowl selection all three years in Buffalo.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Hire Chiefs OC Nagy as HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell: NFL's TV Dominance Clear Despite Trump Criticism

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Listen: Should Bills or Jags Trade for Alex Smith?

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Belichick 'Absolutely' Plans to Coach Pats Next Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report