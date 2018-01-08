Liverpool Transfer News: RB Leipzig to Resist Reds Move to Sign Naby Keita Early

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to be disappointed in their attempts to sign Naby Keita six months early, as RB Leipzig are planning to resist the Reds' January approaches.

According to Sky Germany (via Sky Sports' Michael Kelleher), the Bundesliga outfit are "reluctant" to allow Keita to leave in the current window, even if offered further financial incentive.

Liverpool sealed a deal back in August to sign midfielder Keita in the summer of 2018.

Following Philippe Coutinho's recent departure to Barcelona, though, reports have emerged stating Liverpool are keen to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield early and are prepared "to pay Leipzig a premium on top of the £55 million fee" they have already spent, per the Mirror's David Anderson.

Liverpool now have a significant sum of money to use in the transfer market having raised a reported £105 million up front by selling Coutinho to Barca, and add-ons could be worth another £37 million, per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty.

It seems, though, that Leipzig will not be swayed by the promise of more money, and with good reason, per football writer Chris Williams:

The German outfit finished comfortably in second in the Bundesliga last term but currently sit outside of the UEFA Champions League qualifying spots in fifth place.

They are also in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League—they will play Napoli—having finished third behind Besiktas and Porto in Group G of the 2017-18 Champions League.

Keita is one of their most vital players. The Guinea international is one of the most talented box-to-box midfielders in Europe, capable of huge contributions in both defence and attack, per StatsBomb's Ted Knutson:

It is little surprise, then, that Leipzig want to keep hold of him for the second half of a potentially crucial campaign in their ongoing development.

It is also unsurprising Liverpool should want to bring Keita in early with the Reds having just lost Coutinho, their linchpin over the last few seasons.

But Leipzig hold all the cards in the deal, and if the German side are not to be swayed by the offer of more money, Liverpool will have to wait until July to add Keita to their squad.