Ranking the Biggest Matchups of the NFL Divisional Playoffs

Jim Mone/Associated Press

For this writer's money, the last game of the divisional round will be the best game of the divisional round.

Sunday afternoon, the Saints will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the NFC's No. 2 seed in the Vikings. It's a rematch of the first Monday night game of the season—a 29-19 victory by Minnesota.

Much has changed for both teams since their first meeting, but key No. 1 for a Vikings victory hasn't.

Minnesota needs to get all up in Drew Brees' business.

The Carolina Panthers contained the Saints' potent rushing attack in the Wild Card Round, holding Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. But the Panthers sacked Brees only once, and he had a huge day through the air: 376 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yard bomb to Ted Ginn Jr., with one interception.

The Vikings fielded one of the top defenses in football this season. Minnesota ranked first in total defense and scoring defense. The Vikings were second in pass and rush defense and allowed just 1.4 touchdowns per game.

The Vikings also led the NFC in yards allowed per play and posted the best third-down percentage (25.2) since the NFL started tracking the stat in 1991, per Eric Smith of the team site.

Part of the credit for all those accolades goes to a front four that has consistently generated pressure without blitzing. And the cornerstones for that defense are ends Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter.

If Griffen and Hunter can get a good push and get up the field against a Saints team that allowed the fewest sacks (20) in the NFC, then Mike Zimmer can run more zone coverages and/or get his cornerbacks some help over the top.

It will be easier said than done. The Panthers led the NFC with 50 sacks, and they couldn't get to Brees last week even when they blitzed. Much of the credit goes to right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who has emerged as another key rookie contributor for the Saints.

Ramczyk started all 16 games this year, beginning the season at left tackle and then flipping to the right side once fifth-year pro Terron Armstead was healthy. Ramczyk was the highest-graded rookie tackle in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

With Armstead and Ramczyk giving Brees plenty of time in the pocket and the Panthers in man coverage because of those blitzes, Brees torched them.

The Vikings can't afford to let that happen.