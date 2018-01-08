Pink Will Perform National Anthem Before Super Bowl 52

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Pink performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pink will get the party started for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

According to Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, the singer will perform the national anthem before the championship clash. NFL Network passed along the Monday announcement from the network's Good Morning Football:

On Saturday, Pink said on social media there were "secret" things she was looking forward to in 2018 she couldn't yet reveal:

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 50 and was then the halftime performer for last season's game.

"Gaga's well-received performance at Super Bowl 50 helped open the doors for her halftime gig the following year, so perhaps we should start looking at these assignments as something of an audition in front of 111 million people," Hanzus wrote. "That doesn't sound stressful at all."

This year's halftime performer will be Justin Timberlake.

Now all that remains to be determined is which teams will play in the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, while the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints on the NFC side.

Related

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Playoffs Have a Concussion Protocol Problem

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Saints Are Impossible to Beat with This Brees

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Lakers Already Sick of LaVar vs. Walton

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Players Ready to Break the Bank

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report