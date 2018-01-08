Dion Dawkins: 'Cut the BS' About Allegations Richie Incognito Used Racial Slurs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in action against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-16. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Dion Dawkins defended his fellow Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito following Sunday's 10-3 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Dawkins' tweet is in response to Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who said on his Twitter account Incognito used "some weak racist slurs" during the contest.

Despite Dawkins' insistence Incognito didn't say anything racist during Sunday's contest, the former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman has faced similar allegations before.

Barry Petchesky of Deadspin provided details of an independent investigation into Incognito's time in Miami, including allegations of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin. According to Petchesky, the investigation "came down harshly on Richie Incognito and other members of the Dolphins, finding that they displayed a 'pattern' of racial and homophobic languages and other abuse."

Incognito told Fox Sports in 2013 he wasn't a racist in response to the NFL-commissioned investigation.

The Jaguars' 10-3 victory means they will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round, with the opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1999 season.

Jacksonville already beat Pittsburgh 30-9 during the regular season, although the matchup came back in Week 5.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Hire Chiefs OC Nagy as HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell: NFL's TV Dominance Clear Despite Trump Criticism

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Listen: Should Bills or Jags Trade for Alex Smith?

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Belichick 'Absolutely' Plans to Coach Pats Next Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report