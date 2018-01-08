Brandon Ingram Says It's Important LaVar Ball's Comments Stay out of Locker Room

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LaVar Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, told Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com head coach Luke Walton has lost control of the team, but that didn't stop L.A. from beating the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

"It is important for us to let that stay out of the locker room," forward Brandon Ingram said of the comments from the Ball family patriarch, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

"It is our job to come in here and listen to our head coach every single day and listen to the assistants," he continued. "We can't control what's on the outside or who is talking on the outside. We just try to stay within this team and see how we can make each other better each and every day."

The comments didn't seem to bother Ingram when he put up 20 points and seven assists in the win. Ball also fared well with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Lakers snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Walton shook off the criticism before the game, saying, "I'm fine with it," per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn't bother me. My only concern with any of it is for Zo."

He may be fine with it, but some of his fellow NBA coaches want the credentials of writers who interview LaVar revoked after his latest controversial statements, per Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.

This isn't a new issue, as Youngmisuk reported the Lakers already held a meeting with LaVar and "asked him to tone down his criticisms of Walton to foster a better atmosphere for Lonzo Ball and continue a positive relationship with the organization."

Lonzo brushed his father's comments aside, saying: "My job is to play basketball. I don't decide who coaches."

The rebuilding Lakers have struggled, going 12-27. However, a core of Ball, Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, plus whatever marquee free agents they can attract next season, could make this team dangerous in the near future.